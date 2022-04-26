Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $388.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $374.11 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

