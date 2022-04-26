Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) COO Sells $21,695.52 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Harry Margolis sold 6,457 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $21,695.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 760,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harry Margolis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $25,904.34.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 276,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

