Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.
ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
