Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

