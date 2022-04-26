Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY22 guidance at $6.40-6.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.400-$6.800 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.