Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,499 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $15,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

