Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

ZION traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,295. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

