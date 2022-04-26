Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZURVY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 88,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

