Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 477.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

