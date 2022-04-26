Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $31.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.58 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $311.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $20,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $12,301,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

