Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $31.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.58 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $311.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zymeworks.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.
Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $39.41.
Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.