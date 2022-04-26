Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zynex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.