$0.04 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Harmonic also reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Harmonic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 503,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $880.73 million, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

