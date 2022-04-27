$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 154,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $606.25 million, a PE ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

