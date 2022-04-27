-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.15). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELOX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,153 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 148,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.35. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

