-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 911,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,149. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.39. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

