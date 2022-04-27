-$0.15 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,134. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,941 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $7,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,978,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

