$0.15 EPS Expected for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Equitrans Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equitrans Midstream.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,634 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 69,391 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 43,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,681. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

