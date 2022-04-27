-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

ALPN opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.