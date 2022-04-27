$0.17 EPS Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

