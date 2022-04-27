$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

CORT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.