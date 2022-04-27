$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. Overstock.com has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,295,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.