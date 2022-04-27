$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 621,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 650,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,857,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after buying an additional 352,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 349,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

