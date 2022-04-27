$0.27 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 10,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $79,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

