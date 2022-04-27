$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

