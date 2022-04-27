$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of SJR opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

