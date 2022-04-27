-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

CFRX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

