-$0.38 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.55). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 71,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,300. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after buying an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

