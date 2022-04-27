-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.22). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 415,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

