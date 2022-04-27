$0.46 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

