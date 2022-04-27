$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 341,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

