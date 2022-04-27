$0.56 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 180,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

