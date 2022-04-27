$0.66 EPS Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Exelon posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelon.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

EXC stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

