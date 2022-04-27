$0.71 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

