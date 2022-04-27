$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 5,977,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,591. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

