$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 5,977,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,591. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.
In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
