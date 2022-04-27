$1.02 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. TTEC reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. 125,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 370.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

