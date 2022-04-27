$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $927.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,052,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,796,000 after buying an additional 354,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,587,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,678,000 after buying an additional 162,652 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,719,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,197,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

