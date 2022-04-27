$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,779 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

