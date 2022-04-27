$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $960.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

WGO opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

