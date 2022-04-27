10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 618.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCXA remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Wednesday. 691,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

