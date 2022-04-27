10x Genomics (TXG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. 10x Genomics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

