$143.19 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will post $143.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.78 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $104.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $593.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $605.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $662.06 million, with estimates ranging from $652.32 million to $671.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

REXR opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.18%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

