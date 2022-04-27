$153.57 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $153.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.99 million. Tenable posted sales of $123.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $668.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $675.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.13 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $818.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 346,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tenable by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

