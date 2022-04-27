$157.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $157.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.68 million and the lowest is $150.60 million. Tilray posted sales of $142.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $643.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $704.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.81 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

TLRY opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth $10,018,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Tilray by 2,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 651,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.