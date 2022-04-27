$160.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will announce $160.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.40 million. Ducommun reported sales of $157.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $697.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.60 million to $704.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $744.34 million, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $749.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $3,718,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCO opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $632.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

