$167.93 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $167.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $697.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $704.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $816.19 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $822.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.