$167.93 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $167.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $697.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $704.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $816.19 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $822.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

