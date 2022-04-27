$18.49 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.44 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $81.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 million to $93.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.56 million, with estimates ranging from $100.23 million to $129.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $433.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.