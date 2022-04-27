$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

