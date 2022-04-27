207747 (OTC.TO) (OTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from 207747 (OTC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

