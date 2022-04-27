$222.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will report $222.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.86 million to $260.30 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $194.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BE stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

