$244.32 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will announce $244.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.15 million and the lowest is $233.96 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $83.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE PEB opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

