$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) to post $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $14.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,538,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

